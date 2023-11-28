Ukraine war could inflate

(MENAFN) In a concerning assessment of the ongoing conflict, Lieutenant General Sergey Naev, the top military commander overseeing Ukraine's northern border defense, has raised the alarm about the potential expansion of the Ukrainian conflict. Speaking to ABC News, Naev expressed fears that if Russia continues to bolster its arms production while Ukraine faces a reduction in advanced weaponry from Western allies, the geographical scope of the conflict could widen.



Naev described the current state of the conflict as a "resource war," emphasizing the critical role of Western military aid in sustaining the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian Army. He warned that a diminishing flow of such aid could have serious implications, creating a vulnerability that Russia might exploit. Notably, Naev asserted that Russia is acquiring resources through collaborations with North Korea and Iran.



Highlighting the significance of technology in modern warfare, Naev cautioned that Moscow's advancements in weapons production, coupled with technological improvements through alliances, could extend hostilities beyond the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. The concern is rooted in the idea that if Russia, with the assistance of its allies, enhances its military capabilities, the conflict may escalate to new fronts.



Amidst these claims, there have been accusations that Iran has supplied Russia with military drones for use in the Ukrainian conflict. While Iran has denied these allegations, its Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, acknowledged the delivery of some drones to Russia before the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Western allegations of munitions shipments from North Korea to Russia, stating that despite consistent reports, no evidence has been provided to support such claims.



As Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, initiated in June, the situation on the battlefield remains tense. Despite efforts, significant gains have yet to be achieved. Ukrainian President Zelensky, in a late October interview with The Times, expressed his unwavering belief in victory but acknowledged the prevailing sentiment of war exhaustion. The evolving dynamics in the conflict zone underscore the complex interplay of military strategies, diplomatic relations, and the role of external actors in shaping the trajectory of the ongoing crisis.



