Azerbaijani Musicians Captivate Egyptian Audience

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani musicians have captivated the audience in Egypt.
The classical music concert took place at Cairo Opera House to
mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Egypt,
the Egyptian Culture Ministry and the Cairo Opera House.
Representatives of Egyptian government, as well as well-known
cultural figures attended the concert.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov highlighted
the unparalleled services of Heydar Aliyev, the genius politician,
the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, and his contributions
to the development of relations with the Middle East, including the
Arab countries.
The diplomat stressed that the National Leader paid special
attention to the strengthening of cooperation with Egypt.
Next, the Cairo Symphony Orchestra and Cappella Choir delighted
the audience with music pieces by Azerbaijani composers under the
artistic direction of Ahmed El Saedi.
The classical music program includes Fikrat Amirov's "Azerbaijan
Capriccio" and "Concerto on Arabian Themes for Piano and
Orchestra", Gara Garayev's "Adagio" and "Seven Beauties" ballets,
Soltan Hajibayov's "Caravan", Niyazi's "Concert Waltz" and Tofig
Bakikhanov's "Good and Evil".
The musician will perform under the baton of People's Artist of
Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigozalov. The concert soloist is People's
Artist of Azerbaijan Yegane Akhundova.
MENAFN28112023000195011045ID1107497205
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.