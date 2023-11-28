BCRC Conference Unveils Business Trends In Qatar And Beyond

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of the Business Continuity and Resilience Conference (BCRC) launched yesterday in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) at the Sheraton hotel focused on various research papers and were presented by business experts in five sessions, exploring numerous crucial topics within business continuity and flexibility.

The event, which was held Under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, included panels expounding national resistance and its future aspirations, the flexibility of financial and national institutions, flexibility in city management operations, crisis management planning, and cybersecurity.

During the welcome remarks, BCRC Chairman Engineer Abdul Latif Al Yafei, noted that the changes witnessed have compelled decision-makers, whether in government agencies or private sector companies large and small-to face major challenges imposed by artificial intelligence, the“Industrial Revolution 4.0,” and security stakes. These challenges have forced everyone, without exception, to act flexibly, innovate, and maintain a high level of vigilance with the aim of ensuring the continuation of public and private work.

Al Yafei urged all professionals and experts in the field of risk management, business continuity, crisis management, and recovery from disaster to take the initiative to join the network through the conference website.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater (second right), Former Minister of State for Energy Affairs Mohammed Saleh Al Sada (first left), QBA Chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani (second left) and QBA Deputy Chairman Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Thani Al Thani attending the Business Continuity & Resilience Conference at the Sheraton hotel yesterday. Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuryil

Legal Trainer and Researcher at the National Drill Ahmed Ali Al Mannai in his keynote speech said that the conference plays an important role in learning about new ideas and the latest trends in the sector. He said it is to improve the dealing, increase the level of cooperation, and to achieve goals that are actively joint in enhancing the communications system.

QBA Chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani stressed out the importance of the Business Continuity and Resilience Conference in Qatar, especially after the country's great successes in recent years and the achievement of many legislative and infrastructure goals that serve local and foreign investors, as Qatar demonstrated its full readiness during its success in organising the 2022 World Cup, which accelerated the achievement of Qatar Vision 2030 goals, where the private sector also played a prominent role through partnerships with government entities.

In the same context, QBA Deputy Chairman Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Thani Al Thani said that the Business Continuity and Resilience Conference comes at a special time to confirm that Qatar is an attractive investment destination for investors, as it offers tax concessions, economic and industrial zones, and logistical zones in addition to the availability of banking facilities to support projects, he also added that at the same time, Qatar has largely achieved the goals of Qatar Vision 2030, which makes it ready to diversify its investments.

CEO, and member of the Board of Directors of the United Development Company Ibrahim Jassim Al Othman pointed out that United Development Company possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in these fields. Being the first real estate development company to integrate these programs, the Pearl Island is considered the first residential community in the State of Qatar to implement comprehensive systems and strategies for managing business continuity and flexibility in accordance with International ISO standards. This approach highlights the company's ability to effectively deal with incidents while maintaining essential functions, demonstrating its firm commitment to safety standards and operational excellence in all aspects of its developmental projects.

The importance of the topics discussed in the conference was emphasised by Al Othman. He stated,“By sponsoring the Business Continuity and Resilience Conference, we at the United Development Company emphasise the importance of incorporating best practices in the field of business continuity, seeking to activate the benefits of this knowledge for all participants and highlight the vital role of flexibility in enhancing trust within the business community.”

During the first panel session entitled 'National Resilience and its Outlook', panelists including Deputy Director General at the Supreme Committee for Legacy and Delivery Eng. Ghanim Al Kuwari, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Khalid Al Hashmi, General Manager Risk Management & Business Continuity at the Mobility KSA Hassan Alamri, Quality Department at Ashghal Sara Al Emadi, Head of Engineering Services Solution at the Ashghal Abdulrahman Al Ansari and the IRM Board Chair at the Institute of Risk Management Stephen Sidebottom took part. Al Hashemi underscored conference's valuable role in supporting the entrepreneurial community, reinforcing the Ministry's ongoing commitment to this cause.