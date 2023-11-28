Israeli Minister urges Netanyahu to revoke political allocations in wartime budget

(MENAFN) Israeli Minister Benny Gantz has intensified a growing dispute within the government by urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to revoke all political financial allocations from the proposed wartime budget. This disagreement adds tension, particularly with the religious nationalist parties in the coalition. Gantz, despite being a member of the Cabinet, openly criticized Netanyahu, especially in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on southern Israel in October. The strained relationship between Gantz and Netanyahu has been further exacerbated by Gantz's criticism of Israeli intelligence leaders concerning the handling of the Hamas attack.



The budgetary issue has the potential for significant consequences, threatening the fragile alliances formed in response to the Hamas attack. Gantz, representing the centrist movement, and Netanyahu's partners from the extreme right, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, find themselves on opposing sides of the debate. According to the coalition agreement forged by Netanyahu with Smotrich and other religious party leaders after the last year's elections, substantial financial allocations are earmarked for pro-settler extremist and far-right religious parties.



Gantz's strong stance was conveyed through a letter to Netanyahu, published by his office, ahead of a comprehensive government meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss proposed amendments to the budget. The clash over financial allocations underscores the deep-seated political tensions within the Israeli government, potentially challenging the stability of the existing coalition.

