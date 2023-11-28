Russians Deploy Frigate Capable Of Carrying Eight Kalibrs To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian aggressors have put the Admiral Makarov frigate on combat duty in the Black Sea, which is equipped with up to eight Kalibr missiles.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Despite a severe storm, the enemy brought the Admiral Makarov frigate to the Black Sea for combat duty. It is equipped with up to eight Kalibr missiles," the report says.

In this regard, the level of missile threat has been increased.

The military urges to be attentive to air raid warnings and take cover in case of danger.