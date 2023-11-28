Combating Mine Threat: Innovations And Best Practices Conference Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The International Technical Conference "Combating Mine Threat:
Innovations and Best Practices" started its work in Baku on 28
November, Azernews reports.
The aim of this conference, which will last two days, is to
bring Azerbaijan's existing mine problem to the attention of the
world, demonstrate global innovative technologies in the field of
humanitarian demining, and strengthen international partnerships in
this field.
The II International Technical Conference organized by
Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of
international organizations, operating and production companies
engaged in mine clearance activities from 25 countries, government
officials, as well as representatives of state structures and
diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.
In Azerbaijan, the threat of landmines is still on the agenda as
the most painful issue. As a result of both the First and Second
Garabagh War and the Armenian provocations in the post-conflict
period, the mines placed in the Garabagh and East-Zangazur
territories of Azerbaijan are still killing hundreds of people.
It should be noted that the first day of the conference was held
on May 25 in Aghdam. As part of the guests' visit to Aghdam, the
participants got acquainted with the reconstruction plans and
watched the game of amputee football players who were injured in
mine explosions.
It should be added that Aghdam is one of the districts in Karabakh
that was destroyed and razed by the Armenian invaders the most. As
Aghdam was once a battleground for Armenian terrorists, a large
number of mines are found there.
In general, Azerbaijan is among the most polluted countries in
the world with mines and unexploded ordnance. During the
occupation, more than 1.5 million mines were buried in these
areas.
After the 44-day war, 302 Azerbaijani citizens became victims of
landmines (57 were killed and 245 were injured). In general, since
the beginning of the military aggression of Armenia, about 3,400
citizens of Azerbaijan have been harmed by landmines, and 587 of
them have lost their lives.
However, Armenian provocations did not end with the end of the war.
Even after the end of the conflict, Armenia continued to lay mines
on the territory of Azerbaijan using the Lachin road, and after 44
days of war, more than 2700 anti-personnel mines manufactured by
Armenia in 2021 were discovered in our territory.
MENAFN28112023000195011045ID1107495043
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.