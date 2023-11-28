Combating Mine Threat: Innovations And Best Practices Conference Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The International Technical Conference "Combating Mine Threat: Innovations and Best Practices" started its work in Baku on 28 November, Azernews reports.

The aim of this conference, which will last two days, is to bring Azerbaijan's existing mine problem to the attention of the world, demonstrate global innovative technologies in the field of humanitarian demining, and strengthen international partnerships in this field.

The II International Technical Conference organized by Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of international organizations, operating and production companies engaged in mine clearance activities from 25 countries, government officials, as well as representatives of state structures and diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, the threat of landmines is still on the agenda as the most painful issue. As a result of both the First and Second Garabagh War and the Armenian provocations in the post-conflict period, the mines placed in the Garabagh and East-Zangazur territories of Azerbaijan are still killing hundreds of people.

It should be noted that the first day of the conference was held on May 25 in Aghdam. As part of the guests' visit to Aghdam, the participants got acquainted with the reconstruction plans and watched the game of amputee football players who were injured in mine explosions.

It should be added that Aghdam is one of the districts in Karabakh that was destroyed and razed by the Armenian invaders the most. As Aghdam was once a battleground for Armenian terrorists, a large number of mines are found there.

In general, Azerbaijan is among the most polluted countries in the world with mines and unexploded ordnance. During the occupation, more than 1.5 million mines were buried in these areas.

After the 44-day war, 302 Azerbaijani citizens became victims of landmines (57 were killed and 245 were injured). In general, since the beginning of the military aggression of Armenia, about 3,400 citizens of Azerbaijan have been harmed by landmines, and 587 of them have lost their lives.

However, Armenian provocations did not end with the end of the war. Even after the end of the conflict, Armenia continued to lay mines on the territory of Azerbaijan using the Lachin road, and after 44 days of war, more than 2700 anti-personnel mines manufactured by Armenia in 2021 were discovered in our territory.