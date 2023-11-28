(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed presents Trophy to Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 winner Max Verstappen







Abu Dhabi, 26 November 2023: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed has presented the trophy to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 winner Max Verstappen.



His Highness commended the organisers and partners for their role in delivering the successful global sporting event, and highlighted the event's role in strengthening Abu Dhabi's leading position as a global sports, tourism and entertainment hub.



The awarding ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Her Excellency Sara Awadh Musallam, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fdration Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).



The finale of the 2023 Formula 1 season featured 20 drivers from 10 teams and attracted F1 fans from around the world to watch the race at Yas Marina Circuit, which will continue to host the F1 season finale until 2030.