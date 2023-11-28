-->


Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline Can Transport Oil From Turkmen Cheleken Field (Exclusive)


11/28/2023 12:30:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. There is a possibility of transporting oil from Turkmenistan's "Cheleken" oil field via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Managing Director, Exploration & Production CEO of Dragon Oil GOTECH Ali Rashid Al Jarwan told Trend .

"BTC is a valuable asset for oil transportation. It would be a fantastic idea to do this with BTC. So it's feasible," he explained.

The BTC pipeline currently transports primarily ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of Caspian regional crude oil and condensate (Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan) are still transported via BTC.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline Company (BTC Co.) shareholders are: bp (30.1 percent), SOCAR (25 percent), MOL (8), Equinor (8.71 percent), TPAO (6.53 percent), Eni (five percent), TotalEnergies (five percent), ITOCHU (3.4 percent), INPEX (2.5 percent), ExxonMobil (2.5 percent) and ONGCVidesh (2.36 percent).

