Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline Can Transport Oil From Turkmen Cheleken Field (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. There is a
possibility of transporting oil from Turkmenistan's "Cheleken" oil
field via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Managing
Director, Exploration & Production CEO of Dragon Oil GOTECH Ali
Rashid Al Jarwan told Trend .
"BTC is a valuable asset for oil transportation. It would be a
fantastic idea to do this with BTC. So it's feasible," he
explained.
The BTC pipeline currently transports primarily ACG crude oil
and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other
volumes of Caspian regional crude oil and condensate (Kazakhstan
and Turkmenistan) are still transported via BTC.
The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline Company (BTC Co.) shareholders
are: bp (30.1 percent), SOCAR (25 percent), MOL (8),
Equinor (8.71 percent), TPAO (6.53 percent), Eni (five percent),
TotalEnergies (five percent), ITOCHU (3.4 percent), INPEX (2.5
percent), ExxonMobil (2.5 percent) and ONGCVidesh (2.36
percent).
