Shmyhal Meets With Vice President Of The European Commission To Discuss Reforms And Confiscation Of Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine's European integration reforms with Věra Jourová, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency.

The Prime Minister announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Despite the full-scale war, Ukraine continues to implement the reforms necessary for integration into the European Union. In the near future, we are determined to complete the legislative steps outlined in the European Commission's report as part of the Enlargement Package. The decision to open negotiations with Ukraine on accession to the EU is crucial, in particular in the context of rebuilding our country," Shmyhal said.

According to him, a separate topic of conversation is the responsibility of the aggressor.

"We look forward to our further effective work with the EU to develop a mechanism for confiscating frozen Russian assets. The principle 'Russia will pay' should be implemented next year," the Government portal quoted Shmyhal as saying.

The Prime Minister noted that the decision to open negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU is crucial, particularly in the context of reconstruction.

It is noted that the parties separately discussed the issue of the aggressor's responsibility for crimes in Ukraine. The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to establish a special tribunal to bring the leadership of the Russian Federation to justice.

The head of government emphasized that Ukraine appreciates the high level of support from the European Commission and is ready to deepen bilateral cooperation.

As Ukrinform reported, Vice President of the European Commission Věra Jourová arrived in the Ukrainian capital on November 27.