Researchers Play A Pivotal Role In Shaping The Future Of UAE: Sheikh Mohammed

Researchers play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable energy and consolidating the UAE's leading position in this field, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He was talking to a delegation from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), led by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of the authority. The delegation comprised Emirati experts, researchers and professionals from Dewa's Research and Development (R&D) Centre at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, who are actively contributing to the advancement of the clean and renewable energy sector.

The meeting, which took place at Za'abeel Palace in Dubai, was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE's deep appreciation for the efforts of scientists, researchers and innovators across various fields. He emphasised the country's commitment to empower and support them, recognising their significant contributions to the advancement, progress and prosperity of the nation.

He said that the efforts of researchers and national competencies also strengthen Dubai's emergence as an inspiring model in applying knowledge to innovate solutions, contributing to advancing the development process to meet current needs and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

He praised Dewa for its efforts in launching initiatives and projects aligned with the country's ambition to embrace clean and renewable energy alternatives. He also urged the authority's researchers to intensify their efforts in providing solutions that further support the UAE's energy objectives and consolidates its global leadership in achieving sustainable development goals. Research and development serve as a crucial driver for innovating effective solutions that contribute to the growth and prosperity of various vital sectors, with a particular emphasis on the energy sector, Sheikh Mohammed added.

The R&D Centre comprises 31 researchers who hold PhD and master's degrees. Since its establishment, the centre has published 170 research papers in scientific conferences and peer-reviewed journals worldwide. With ongoing efforts to register new patents, the Centre has applied for 27 patents, and to date, six patents have been granted.

Established in line with the vision and directives of the Dubai Ruler, the R&D Centre serves as a global platform to enhance Dewa's operations and services. It focuses on key research areas, including solar power, water, smart grid integration and energy efficiency, supported by three enablers: The Fourth Industrial Revolution (including AI, IoT, Robotics & Drones, 3D Printing & Advanced Materials), Energy System Analyses and Space technologies.

The R&D Centre houses the Green Hydrogen project, a pioneering initiative implemented by Dewa. The groundbreaking project stands as the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, dedicated to producing hydrogen through the utilisation of solar energy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said:“Under the guidance of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dewa is committed to nurturing Emirati professionals who can adapt to rapid changes, confront challenges and seize international opportunities. As one of the largest government organisations in the UAE, Dewa is dedicated to the recruitment, qualification and development of national talent. Our Emirati staff consistently showcase their global competitiveness, providing solutions and innovative research that address challenges in the energy and water sectors on a worldwide scale.

“We cultivate talent and foster a positive, interactive environment that empowers researchers to unlock their potential, encouraging innovation and the creation of scientific papers and breakthroughs. This commitment is pivotal in positioning the UAE as the world's leading nation by its Centennial in 2071. The R&D Centre features state-of-the-art research facilities and advanced laboratories, enabling us to delve into areas such as solar energy, smart grid integration, energy efficiency, water, space technology, applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and more. This allows us to refine our expertise and realise the centre's vision of becoming a global platform for developing and disseminating innovative solutions in the fields of future energy and water systems. Additionally, it reinforces Dewa's global leadership and excellence while bolstering Dubai's status as a key global hub for research and development,” added Al Tayer.