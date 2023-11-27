Former Leader Of The UK House Of Lords, Baroness Evans Of Bowes Park, Joins Sustainability Fintech Changeblock Ahead Of...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Changeblock, a global sustainability fintech company utilizing advanced data-systems and technologies to accelerate planet repair and protection activities through the generation and exchange trading of high-integrity environmental assets, such as carbon credits, today announced the appointment of Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, former leader of the UK House of Lords, as Senior Advisor, Policy & Ethics.

Trust and integrity are crucial for companies to monetize their planet repair and protect initiatives, and therefore crucial for credits to be adopted at the scale necessary towards achieving net-zero, Consequently, policy and ethics are major focus areas for Changeblock that require integration into the credit value chain. The appointment of Baroness Evans will significantly strengthen the Company's efforts in this regard, and augments the work already being done with multiple standard and verification agencies.

Baroness Evans commented,“Reducing society's environmental footprint is one of the most pressing challenges we as humanity are facing today, and tradeable offsets, such as credits, hold great promise towards delivering this. Their effectiveness will be impacted by how the companies in this eco-system engage with policy and policy makers.

“Ethics play an increasingly important role in credit integrity assessments and in investment decision making. Changeblock's forward, strategic thinking, combined with their unique offering that meets such a critical need, make this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to working with Billy and the team and help Changeblock cement its leadership position as a critical net-zero infrastructure partner.”

Billy Richards, Changeblock CEO, stated,“We believe Baroness Evans is exceptionally well positioned to provide Changeblock with actionable insights, and help us strengthen our position as a critical infrastructure partner for credit generators, off-setters, investors and policy makers. I believe this appointment reflects the importance, integrity and quality of our offering, as well as the depth and strength of our network, and I am excited to be working on these important initiatives with Natalie as we expand our operations and help smooth the path to net-zero.”

Baroness Evans

Baroness Evans of Bowes Park is a Conservative member of the House of Lords. She was appointed a life peer in October 2014, and acted as Leader of the House of Lords and a member of the UK Government's Cabinet from 2016 to 2022 - the longest serving Leader for 70 years. Between 2015 and 2016 she was a junior Government minister in the Department of Education, Department for Work and Pensions, and the Ministry of Justice. Before entering the Lords, Natalie held a variety of senior positions including CEO of the New Schools Network, Deputy Director of Policy Exchange, and Head of Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce.

Changeblock at COP28

Billy Richards and Baroness Natalie Evans from Changeblock will attend COP28 in Dubai. Changeblock is hosting a roundtable with leaders like David Greenall (KPMG), Jim Andrew (Pepsico), and Michael Terrell (Google), discussing AI analytics in carbon offsetting. The roundtable, titled“The Critical Role of Integrity in Carbon Credits and Offsets for Effective Planet Repair,” will explore sustainable carbon mitigation strategies.

About Changeblock

Changeblock creates global markets that make the creation and trade of environmental assets for individuals, businesses, and governments easy, affordable, transparent, secure, and environmentally responsible. The company is led by professionals with deep expertise in technology and environmental credits with a proven track record in building and delivering solutions that work in the real world, including members of the team that created the first carbon credit, and come from top global organisations.

