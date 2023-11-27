Qatar, Oman Tackle Gaza Humanitarian Pause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman met on Monday in Doha with Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bader Albusaidi.

During the meeting, relations of cooperation and joint work between the two countries were discussed, in addition to discussing the progress of implementing the exchange of prisoners and detainees between the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian Resistance group (Hamas), in accordance with the humanitarian pause agreement in Gaza, and emphasizing the necessity of continuing the flow of relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammad stressed the continued coordination with the Sultanate of Oman and regional and international parties to extend the humanitarian pause agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Mohammad reiterated the position of the State of Qatar calling for an immediate halt to the war, stressing that the only guarantee for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East region is reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with the Arab Initiative and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent, viable State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the Palestinian people enjoying their inalienable rights.

Sheikh Mohammad expressed the State of Qatar's aspiration that the current contacts with various parties will culminate in the extension of the pause agreement, leading to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (end)

