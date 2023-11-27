25th Gulf Engineering Forum set for February 2024 under the patronage of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

(MENAFN- Strategic) Dubai, UAE: 27 November 2023: The 25th Gulf Engineering Forum, under the patronage of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, will be hosted by Dubai, UAE from February 7 to 8 2024. The event will be hosted at the InterContinental Hotel in Dubai.



This 25th edition of the forum is organised by the Society of Engineers in the UAE in collaboration with the Gulf Engineering Union, under the theme "Smart Engineering for a Sustainable Future." The primary objectives of the forum are to facilitate the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and engineering experiences among experts and specialists in the field. Furthermore, it aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and sustainability while reviewing significant scientific research and studies in the engineering domain.



Eng. Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, President of the UAE Society of Engineers, expressed his gratitude for the patronage provided by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He highlighted that this sponsorship reflects the UAE's commitment to embracing sustainable practices and innovative solutions to address key challenges within the engineering field.



Al Ali said: “The Gulf Engineering Forum serves as an ideal platform for industry leaders, decision-makers, academics, researchers, and engineering experts from both local and regional levels. Its objective is to foster collaboration, create new employment opportunities, and achieve unprecedented advancements in the engineering sector.”



The forum will facilitate discussions across four main themes: infrastructure and building systems, robotics and smart systems, bioengineering and biomedical engineering, and cybersecurity in engineering systems. These discussions will contribute to the refinement and development of engineering skills and enhance communication among local and regional companies, organisations, and engineering institutions.



The forum's target audience includes government and semi-government sectors, non-governmental and environmental organisations, agricultural industries, Artificial Intelligence, and technology sectors, engineers, scientific research institutes, universities, local and international policymakers, water purification companies, energy-saving technology companies, consulting and engineering services firms, contractors, oil and gas companies, and medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers.



The event's agenda comprises multiple dialogue sessions and workshops, which will be conducted by industry leaders, researchers, and specialists from local and regional levels. Additionally, there will be an accompanying exhibition for public and private institutions and companies to showcase their projects, research, services, and products. This platform will also facilitate the signing of Memorandums of Understanding and bilateral meetings with participating delegations.





MENAFN27112023005443012075ID1107490609