US Threatening To Hollow Out Asia's Chips Industry

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Even as they share similar concerns about economic security and resilience, the United States' trading partners in Asia wonder what Washington's new embrace of industrial policy means for their own development.

With deep government pockets, a large domestic market and potent research and development capabilities, the United States has the economic power to capture a significant share of global investment in targeted industrial sectors.



The US turn towards protectionism and its desire to shift trade to“like-minded” friends raise fears that the US market will be closed to Asian exports unless US demands for common standards and supply chain configurations are met.

The CHIPS and Science Act,

passed by the US Congress in 2022, illustrates Washington's“reshoring” intentions and their implications for trading partners. The act is designed to“bring back” domestic semiconductor manufacturing that is presently concentrated in Asia by offering a menu of subsidies, tax credits and domestic content rules that promote onshore research, development and manufacturing.



Bipartisan support for the funding comes from the centrality of semiconductors to civilian and military technology and concerns over the geopolitical vulnerability caused by fabrication that has moved to mainland China and Taiwan.

The CHIPS Act subsidizes onshore investment in semiconductor fabrication, promising US$39 billion of manufacturing incentives on top of 25% investment tax credits. These incentives seem to already be attracting the major semiconductor fabricators and their suppliers to invest in the United States.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, from the CHIPS Act's introduction in 2020 to June 2023, 67 new projects and expansions of existing US facilities

were announced

in research and development, intellectual property, chip design, semiconductor fabrication and manufacturing equipment, supplies and materials.

