Ukrainian Air Forces Destroy 124 Out Of 126 Enemy Drones In Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 124 out of 126 enemy Shahed drones.

Andriy Kovalev, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past week, as a result of combat work of the Air Force in cooperation with air defense, 124 out of 126 enemy Shahed attack drones were destroyed," Kovalev said.

According to him, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 53 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment over the past week, one on the control center, two on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to the spokesperson for the General Staff, over the past week, missile troops struck 35 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, two air defense facilities, five command posts of the Russian invaders, six ammunition and fuel and oil depots, 14 artillery facilities at firing positions and the enemy's logistics center.

Over the past week, the enemy's losses, according to Kovalev, totaled more than 5,620 Russian occupiers, 74 tanks, 111 armored combat vehicles, 126 artillery systems, eight multiple launch rocket systems, nine air defense systems, 137 drones, 161 vehicles, and 16 pieces of special equipment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 325,580 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to November 27, 2023, including 750 people over the past day.