Raffles Udaipur And Mr. Rajesh Namby Emerge Triumphant At Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2023 - Raffles Udaipur takes immense pleasure in announcing its dual triumph in the esteemed Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards 2023. We proudly secured a prestigious position in both the Top 5 Luxury Resorts category and the Top 5 General Managers in Destination Hotels and Resorts. This significant recognition was bestowed upon during a splendid ceremony held at Mumbai on November 22.



The recognition comes as a testament to Raffles Udaipur's relentless pursuit of perfection, offering an exquisite blend of luxury, innovation, and unrivaled guest experiences. The resort's commitment to redefining the standards of opulence has resonated with the discerning panel of judges and industry experts.



The awards ceremony, attended by luminaries and leaders in the hospitality industry, showcased Raffles Udaipur's unwavering commitment to excellence and unparalleled service. Mr. Rajesh Namby's acknowledgment as one of the Top 5 GMs is a reflection of his exceptional leadership skills, dedication to guest satisfaction, and innovative management practices that have contributed significantly to the success of Raffles Udaipur.



"At Raffles Udaipur, we are overjoyed to be named among the Top 5 Luxury Resorts by the Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards 2023. This accolade is not just a recognition of our opulent offerings but a celebration of the passion and dedication embodied by every member of our team. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled blend of luxury and personalized service. We are honored to share this prestigious stage with the best in the industry, and it fuels our determination to continue crafting extraordinary moments for our cherished guests," expressed Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager at Raffles Udaipur.



Raffles Udaipur extends heartfelt gratitude to the organizers of Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards 2023, the esteemed panel of judges, and the entire Raffles Udaipur team, whose unwavering dedication has made these accolades possible.





About Raffles Udaipur



Located in the romantic and historic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the hotel is reminiscent of a grand country estate that brings a private oasis experience on an island. Set in the midst of Udai Sagar Lake that is home to migratory birds and bountiful flora and fauna Raffles Udaipur, with its evocative experiences gives a reason to discover the city of Udaipur, anew. A scenic 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a gentle and calming boat ride, transports guests from the real world to the surreal. The 101 rooms and suites offer unhindered, breath-taking views of the lake and captivating sunsets. Bespoke dining venues and programs offer unparalleled gastronomy. The leisurely romantic walks in the outdoor spaces are serene, making it a haven for travellers who are on a constant quest of peace and rejuvenation. Legendary Raffles service coupled with discrete and charming promises to make guests in residence feel the extraordinary emotional luxury that the brand is committed to.





About Raffles



Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Snehal Sachan

Email :