Maxus D90 Is Now Available At Auto Class Cars

Doha, Qatar: The Maxus D90 is a new SUV concept, an excellent example of the innovation of auto brands and recently received a five-star recognistion in terms of safety from the ANCAP safety ranking.

The Maxus D90 is the first smart and customisable vehicle type, which can be mass-produced. It is representative of the company's products targeted at the SUV market, and represents the collective wisdom of users, designers and engineers. The Maxus D90 is available at Auto Class cars, the authorized general distributor of Maxus in Qatar, at its showroom on Salwa Road in Qatar.

The Maxus D90 has accomplished five stars in the ANCAP safety rating making it one of the saftest cars in its SUV category. With top scores in all segments, the ANCAP report shows the Maxus D90 scored high grades in all tests.

The D90 is a pioneer product of SAIC Maxus, which adopts the C2B model. The automobile industry is transforming from the model of“business to customer” (B2C), where the car manufacturers produce vehicles on a large scale and market them to customers, to“customer to business” (C2B), where users' participation becomes an essential part of the manufacturing process and their individual demands are fully considered.

Apart from features such as diamond-shaped stitching, 21-inch wheels, a 3D dashboard and 12 screen, the D90 has had its length adjusted from 5.2 meters to 5 meters to make itself more suitable for driving in cities, and also all seats except the driver's seat are now movable offering a more flexible interior of the vehicle for passengers.

In addition, the intelligent-connected system enables functions such as auto payments, online music, online navigation, remote control and voice interaction.

The vehicle's distinctiveness also includes the ability to customize almost all key functions and configurations. In the future, it will offer choices of vehicle type, rim, seat layout, exhaust and interior decoration.

The model will be equipped with a 2.0T turbo-supercharged engine with the maximum power of 224 horsepower. It will also be equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and 4WD system.

D90 uses the popular bigmouth style, with aggressive lattice grid and fashionable LED source in front headlight group. Besides, the new model also equips with six-spoke wheel, showing a sporting style. The new model has a body size of 5,005/1,932/1,875 mm and wheelbase of 2,950 mm. Its tail light also shows a fashionable style. It adopts a Maxus family-style in interior decoration, with simple central console and fashionable independent LCD screen. Besides, the new model also adopts a dashboard design equipped with a large-size display screen. It was found out that the model will have 5-seat, 6-seat and 7-seat version to meet different customers' demand. It is also equipped with lane-departure warning system, a 360-degree camera system, reversing camera and LED headlights.