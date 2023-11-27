Media: EU nation enforces Taiwan ban

(MENAFN) A recent report from the Japan-based Nikkei Asia reveals that Greece has issued a warning to its public officials, instructing them to refrain from attending events or ceremonies hosted by Taiwan. The move is seen as an effort to avoid potential diplomatic complications with China, a key trading partner. Despite the European Union's lack of formal relations with Taiwan and its non-recognition of Taipei's claim to independence from Beijing, European Union member states have displayed varying levels of engagement with Taiwan.



Greece, while maintaining a distance from Taiwan, has recently taken a more cautious approach, urging its officials not to participate in events that could lead to what the government termed "serious problems" in Greece-China relations. According to the Nikkei Asia report, an email sent to diplomats in October instructed officials to decline invitations to events marking Taiwan National Day on October 10. The email, signed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexandra Papadopoulou, explicitly stated that Greek representation at Taiwanese Representative Offices, often regarded as de-facto embassies, could be interpreted by Beijing as indirect recognition of Taiwan's independence, potentially jeopardizing diplomatic ties between Greece and China.



This cautious stance contrasts with the varying approaches of other European Union member states, such as Lithuania, which has been a vocal supporter of Taiwan, and countries like Estonia and Latvia, which have increased engagement with Taipei. The report highlights the delicate balance European Union nations navigate in their relations with Taiwan, considering the complex dynamics and geopolitical considerations involved. While officials from some European Union states attended events marking Taiwan's national day this year, Greece's move underscores the challenges and considerations that influence European Union member states' diplomatic engagements with Taiwan and China.

