(MENAFN) In a stark revelation, Mariana Bezuglaya, the deputy head of the Ukrainian parliament’s security, defense, and intelligence committee, has asserted that the country's military leadership lacks a clear strategic plan for the ongoing conflict with Russia in 2024. According to Bezuglaya, General Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has been unable to provide a comprehensive plan for the coming year, leaving a void in strategic direction.



In a Facebook post, Bezuglaya expressed her concerns about the military leadership's approach, stating that there is no conceptual understanding of the conflict's trajectory, whether it be large-scale or small, asymmetrical, or symmetrical warfare. The absence of a strategic plan has raised significant challenges for lawmakers tasked with planning the nation's budget for the upcoming year.



This revelation comes amid growing discontent within both the Ukrainian parliament and the military leadership's headquarters, a situation that has been escalating since the summer. At that time, Ukraine launched a much-touted large-scale military offensive in early June, aiming to gain significant territories. However, the operation proved largely unsuccessful, resulting in substantial losses on the Ukrainian side, including personnel and equipment. Dozens of Western-supplied hardware, such as tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, were among the casualties.



The lack of a coherent plan for 2024 poses not only a challenge for the military but also raises questions about the nation's preparedness and strategic foresight in the face of the ongoing conflict with Russia. As lawmakers grapple with budgetary decisions, the absence of a clear military strategy adds an additional layer of complexity to Ukraine's efforts to navigate and respond effectively to the geopolitical challenges at hand.



MENAFN27112023000045015687ID1107488732