Malaysia Airlines Awards Top Agents In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines Berhad awarded its top agents in Bangladesh through a ceremony held at a city hotel on November 26.

Syazwan Ahmad Sabri, Head of Airlines Global Sales, Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad and Shaikh Bashir Ahmed, Vice Chairman and CEO, Speedy Int'l Ltd (GSA of Malaysia Airlines in Bangladesh) spoke during the award handover ceremony.

During their respective addresses, they congratulated the agents and appreciated their continuous support that helped the airline overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.



Other high officials from both Malaysia Airlines and its GSA Speedy Int'l Ltd were also present on the occasion along with top travel agents of the country and media representatives.

The top 20 travel agents that were honoured at the agent night are as follow: Air Concern Int'l, Al-Gazi Travels Ltd, Anowar Tours and Travels, Be Fresh Ltd, Dynamic Travels Ltd, East West Travels and Tours, Hazi Air Travels Ltd, Heritage Air Express Ltd, Horizon Express Ltd, Int'l Travel Corporation Ltd, Overseas Link Ltd, Seri Mechan Travels, ShareTrip, Suma Int'l Services, Talon Corporation, TripLover, Valencia Travels, Versatile Travels and Tours Ltd, Victory Travels Ltd and Lexus Holidays.

The award handover ceremony concluded with a raffle draw, where one lucky winner from the travel agents won a single Business Class return air ticket of Malaysia Airlines on Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route. The raffle draw was followed by a gala dinner.



