UAE's Frigate Al-Hesen Docks In Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- UAE's Frigate 'Al-Hesen' docked in Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port earlier Sunday, in a visit to the country to bolster the two navies' relations and exchange of skills.

Kuwait's Rear Admiral Brigadier Hazza Al-Alatti gave a statement during the reception of UAE Ambassador Dr. Matar Al-Nayadi saying, Al-Hesen's visit is a great opportunity for both forces to partake in an exchange of capabilities and to foresee systems and devices of the latest tech being used.

Al-Alatti welcomed Al-Hesen and its crew embodying the essence of comradery and deep- rooted ties between both Fleets.

On his behalf, UAE Ambassador mentioned that bilateral relations are a barring of cooperative means encompassing the GCC initiative as he looks forward to the launching of the joint Takamul 1 exercise.

His statement to KUNA was furthered with his manifestation of the vessel as it stands as one of the most important facets of their Naval Fleet, manufactured by the Abu Dhabi Co. for ship building subsidiary of EDGE Military Industries Group.

While also adding, cooperation still continues with plenty of opportunity in a wide variety of sectors, noting that the bilateral trade exchange climbed to USD 11.9 billion in 2022. (end)

