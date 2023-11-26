More Than 517 Million Colones Will Be Allocated To Prepare Costa Rican Athletes For The Paris 2024 Olympic Games

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

With the financial injection for preparing Costa Rican elite athletes towards the next Olympic Games, the country's commitment to supporting athletes and working in close collaboration with the National Olympic Committee to achieve the best results at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is reaffirmed to constant work in sports , Costa Rica obtained the best result in the last 36 years, placing 18th out of 41 participating countries.

Of the 39 sports that were in the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, 14 athletes are awarded scholarships by ICODER. The National Sports and Recreation Council will allocate a significant investment of more than 517 million colones to the National Olympic Committee, with the aim of supporting and strengthening the preparation of athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Royner Mora, Minister of Sports and Recreation, indicated that,“this important economic contribution reflects the continuous commitment of the National Council of Sports and Recreation, ICODER and the government of the republic with the development of sports in Costa Rica and the support for“our talented athletes who will represent the country in the most prestigious Olympic event.”

The resources provided will be used for a variety of key initiatives which may include high performance training, equipment, participation in international competitions, as well as medical, psychological and nutritional support , among others, ensuring that athletes have the necessary tools to face the challenges to be faced.

Sports continuity bore fruit at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Proof of the constant work that the country has in sports and for which it is committed to investing in high performance, was the representation of the 91 Costa Rican athletes who participated in the last Pan American Games, Santiago, Chile, 2023. Costa Rica obtained the best result in the last 36 years, placing 18th out of 41 participating countries 15 different sports, Costa Rican athletes ranked in the top ten on the continent.

In these competitions, a total of 9 medals were obtained;

of which 7 are from athletes who have the economic benefit.

These results reaffirm the commitment of the athletes, coaching staff, family and other volunteers and the close collaboration with the National Olympic Committee to achieve the best results at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.