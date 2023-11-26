China gives nuclear caution over AUKUS agreement

(MENAFN) China's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Li Song, has issued a stark warning regarding the AUKUS agreement, urging the international community to address the potential nuclear proliferation risks posed by the trilateral pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Speaking before the IAEA board of governors on Friday, Li argued that the AUKUS deal contradicts the purpose and objectives of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and poses a threat to the Asia-Pacific region.



Li emphasized the need for formal "intergovernmental discussions" among IAEA member states to collectively navigate the challenges presented by the AUKUS agreement. He expressed confidence that member states possess the wisdom, patience, and determination to address the proliferation risks associated with AUKUS comprehensively.



Established in 2021, the AUKUS pact aims to facilitate the transfer of military technology among the three allies, with the United States committing to assist Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines. While officials from the participating countries assert that AUKUS is not a formal military alliance and focuses solely on technology-sharing, Beijing has consistently condemned the initiative. Chinese authorities argue that the pact could trigger an arms race in Asia and contribute to the global spread of nuclear weapons.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin previously criticized the AUKUS pact, asserting that the participating countries have taken a "wrong and dangerous path" driven by their geopolitical self-interest. Wang contended that the initiative, rooted in a "Cold War mentality," could jeopardize the international nuclear nonproliferation regime, undermine regional stability, and hinder the pursuit of peace.



As China raises these concerns on the global stage, the AUKUS agreement continues to be a focal point in the evolving geopolitical landscape, with implications for nuclear proliferation dynamics and regional stability in the Asia-Pacific region. The call for international dialogue underscores the complexity of managing these challenges and the imperative for coordinated efforts to address the potential ramifications of the trilateral pact.



