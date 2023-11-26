Russia's threat of retaliation takes unconventional form

(MENAFN) In the wake of Finland's recent NATO membership, Russia's threat of retaliation appears to be taking an unconventional form – a surge in migrants from the Middle East and Africa at Finland's border. Finnish officials allege that Russia is orchestrating this influx as a means of payback for Finland aligning itself with NATO earlier this year. The migration challenge is unfolding along segments of Finland's extensive 830-mile border with Russia, with over 900 migrants arriving since August, more than 800 of them in November alone.



While Finland has experienced a steady flow of asylum-seekers at its border checkpoints in the past, the current spike is deemed unusual. Finnish authorities assert that individuals from countries like Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan are arriving without proper documentation. Notably, Russian authorities are accused of allowing these migrants to reach the Finnish border, contrary to past practices. The migrants, often equipped with sneakers and even bicycles, brave Finland's harsh winter conditions.



Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen contends that there is evidence indicating not only a leniency by Russian border authorities in permitting undocumented individuals to approach the Finnish border but also active assistance provided to them within the border zone. This emerging situation raises concerns about the potential use of migrants as a political tool, creating tensions and discord between the neighboring countries. As the geopolitical ramifications of Finland's NATO alignment unfold, the migrant surge adds a complex layer to the diplomatic relations between Finland and Russia.

