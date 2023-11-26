China asks to establish additional medical clinics as pneumonia cases surge

(MENAFN) On Sunday, China informed regional authorities to upsurge the amount of medical clinics that can manage a soar in respiratory diseases in the nation.



The request comes following China's National Health Commission two weeks ago declared a big soar in pneumonia cases, largely in children.



When social media users saw the article, they began to worry "a new virus coming from China," or a "new COVID." This brought back memories of the COVID-19 pandemic.



A report released last week by ProMED, the public illness surveillance system, stated that several hospitals in China were "overwhelmed with sick children."



The northern province of Liaoning, as well as other parts of China, were reported to be affected by this outbreak in addition to Beijing, the nation's capital.



"Efforts should be made to increase the number of relevant clinics and treatment areas, appropriately extend service hours and strengthen guarantees of drug supplies," National Health Commission representative Mi Feng reported at a media briefing on Sunday.



Mi noted that the significant increase in cases of acute respiratory illnesses is associated with the concurrent presence of various pathogens, with influenza being the most prevalent.



Symptoms observed include fever, lung inflammation without cough, and the presence of pulmonary nodules—abnormal lumps on the lungs often indicative of prior infections. No fatalities have been documented.



China is entering its initial winter season following the relaxation of its stringent zero-COVID policy, which had mandated lockdowns and quarantines to control the virus's transmission.

