Israel-Hamas request for ceasefire becomes effective

(MENAFN) In a significant development amid the ongoing conflict, Israeli forces and Hamas militants have reached an agreement to temporarily halt hostilities in Gaza. The ceasefire, scheduled to commence at 7 am local time on Friday, aims to bring a pause to the intense fighting that has ravaged the Palestinian enclave. While there has been no official confirmation from either the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) or Hamas regarding the cessation of hostilities, reports from the ground suggest a relative calm.



According to an Al Jazeera correspondent in southern Gaza, the truce has already begun, with a noticeable reduction in fighter jets flying over the region. The agreement holds potential relief for the war-torn Palestinian population, as hundreds of aid trucks stand ready to enter Gaza to address urgent humanitarian needs. Additionally, there are expectations that Hamas will release the first group of hostages later in the day, marking a positive step towards de-escalation.



Despite the hopeful signs, rocket alarms were reportedly activated in Israeli communities near the Gaza border just 15 minutes after the ceasefire was set to take effect. This raises questions about the immediate impact and challenges in ensuring a smooth implementation of the temporary truce.



Israeli military actions have included dropping flyers warning Gaza residents against returning to their homes in the north during the ceasefire. IDF's Arabic media spokesman, Avichay Adraee, emphasized on social media that, despite the truce, the situation in the northern Gaza Strip remains perilous, and movement to the north is prohibited.



The truce agreement, brokered with the assistance of the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, outlines specific measures. Israel has committed to halting air raids on southern Gaza and suspending sorties in the northern part of the enclave for six hours daily. The temporary ceasefire raises hopes for a reduction in violence and provides an opportunity for both sides to address urgent humanitarian concerns. However, the broader implications and the potential for a lasting peace remain uncertain as the situation unfolds.



