QNS: Chebli, De Jager Shine In Penultimate Round

Doha, Qatar: Lebanon's Mansour Chebli secured three podium spots while Qatar-based female driver Paige de Jager sealed two victories in the fifth and penultimate round of the Qatar National Sprint (QNS), on Friday.

The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation-hosted event took place at the open parking lot beside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Having already secured the championship titles in both Open Class 1 and Production Class 1, Mansour was again in the spotlight. He managed to extend his lead in the Production class with another win, but it was his compatriot Charbel Chebly who won the Open Class 1 in the penultimate round of the popular event.

Charbel, driving his Renault Clio, recorded the fastest lap time of 48.112 secs, while Mansour came second in 48.864. Jad Alawar made it an all-Lebanese podium after finishing third.

Mansour registered a time of 51.565 secs in his only run in the Production Class 1 contest. Nadim Ziade of Qatar finished second in 52.224 while Charbel came third in 52.552. Mansour's second win of the day came in Production Class 2. He clocked a time of 51.509, to finish ahead of Nadim Ziade and Maher Serre who came second and third, respectively. Francesco Fornaciari, in his Lotus Exige, won the Production Class 3, clocking 51.131, while Hassan Al Abbasi and Abdulla Ali Al Abbasi also booked podium spots.

Alawar, in his Mitsubishi Evo 8, then went on to win the Open Class 2, clocking a time of 50.327 secs to finish ahead of Qatar drivers Amro Abdulla and Ziad Eddin who came second and third, respectively.

De Jager, the only contestant in Open Class 3, clocked 59.053 secs and later secured her second win by coming on top in the Women's event. Melina Jokic and Nasmee'a Christian finished second and third, respectively. The final round of the popular championship takes place on December 2.