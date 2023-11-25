Latvia Is Among Three Largest Military Aid Donors To Ukraine PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Latvia is one of the three biggest military aid donors to Ukraine in terms of percentage of national GDP.

Shmyhal said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs for his visit to Ukraine on these memorable days. We greatly appreciate the assistance provided by our Latvian friends to our country. Latvia is one of the three major donors of military aid to Ukraine in terms of the percentage of national GDP," noted Shmyhal.

The interlocutors discussed the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula and support for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Latvia's experience in this regard is important for Ukraine.

"I thanked him for assistance in the reconstruction, particularly in Chernihiv region. I emphasized that Russia's frozen assets should become the main resource for rebuilding Ukraine. To this end, we continue to work together on an international compensation mechanism," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs took part in the events dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Kyiv.