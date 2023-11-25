Australian Actor Travis Fimmel Visits Hagia Sophia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Australian Hollywood actor Travis Fimmel, famous for his role as
King Ragnar in "Vikings," met with Türkiye's Deputy Minister of
Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu during a tourist visit to
Istanbul, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
The actor visited Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and Historical
Museum with Mumcu.
Fimmel informed about the history and architecture of the Hagia
Sophia Grand Mosque, then experienced the atmosphere of the Hagia
Sophia Historical Museum, which digitally showcases its rich
history to visitors.
Mumcu, accompanying the famous actor on the tour, announced a
record increase in tourist numbers in 2023.
Fimmel highlighted the role of the Tourism Promotion and
Development Agency (TGA) in promoting Türkiye globally. He
emphasized efforts to attract the international film industry,
expressing satisfaction with the country's growing appeal to
renowned stars.
TGA continues its promotional efforts, drawing the attention of
global travelers, including Hollywood's famous actors, directors,
and producers, to Türkiye's rich cultural heritage.
