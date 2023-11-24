(MENAFN- Mid-East) Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) conducted the 23rd edition of the annual Inter-College Environmental Public Speaking Competition from November 20th to 23rd, 2023, at Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai. The event convened over 450 students for a bilingual (Arabic/English) competition, fostering a forum for undergraduate youth from the region and beyond to articulate environmental concerns and propose viable solutions. The programme, designed in a hybrid format, offered teams the flexibility to engage virtually or in person, successfully enabling the participation of 89 teams from 24 countries representing different regions. EEG's platform serves as a conduit for educating and empowering the younger generation, facilitating their contribution to community and regional sustainable development. The four-day event aimed to facilitate broader participation across multi-faceted environmental challenges, and provide an exceptional educational platform for a wider array of institutions. In this cycle, the participating teams vied for the prestigious rolling trophy across the following diverse subject matters. Environmental Policies and Regulations: Are they Enough? Rising Energy Demands: Satiable with Renewable Energy or Oil Indispensable? Multinational Corporations: Compelling Economic Growth or Environmental Degradation? The Omnipresent Microplastics: The Unseen Pandemic EEG Co-Founder and Chairperson, Ms. Habiba Al Mar'ashi, launched the 23rd cycle with a powerful message:“The Inter-College Environmental Public Speaking Competition was established in the UAE in 2001. Our aim with this programme is to empower the youth in the Arab World to comprehend the pressing environmental challenges and contribute to finding innovative solutions. Over the years, EEG has been nurturing the skills of our young leaders, who possess both technological prowess and boundless energy.” Expanding on this, Ms. Al Mar'ashi emphasised,“Our primary objective is to provide a platform for these young people, who are directly influenced by the environmental shifts. It is our responsibility to listen to them, underscoring the vital role of youth in addressing climate change's impacts. The youth are technologically adept, intelligent, and dynamic, equipped with fresh and innovative solutions. Therefore, it is our obligation to provide them with a platform to articulate their ideas, acknowledging their pivotal role in building a sustainable future.” Eight distinguished bilingual sustainability experts were invited to come on board to adjudicate this special edition of the competition

Eng. Redha H. Salman, Expert, Environment Health & Safety – Dubai Municipality

Dr. Sabih G. Khisaf, Infrastructure Lead Engineer, MENA, Hyperloop TT

Ms. Reem Khallaf, Sustainability Analyst, Accenture

Dr. Bayan K. S. AbuShaban, Senior Specialist, Environmental Sustainability

Engr. Yousef Mohamed AlMarzooqi, Director of Standards, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

Mr. Imad Eddine Oubiri, Sr. Business Advisor, UAE

Mr. Mario Saab, Head of Sustainability MENA – Cundall Mr. Ashraf Kraidy, Founder & Director General, AKST Consulting EEG is proud to announce that the winners of the 23rd cycle of Inter College Environmental Public Speaking Competition are:

Topic Winners Topic 1: Environmental Policies and Regulations: Are they Enough? University of Bolton RAK | Civil engineering | UAE Topic 2: Rising Energy Demands: Satiable with Renewable Energy or Oil Indispensable King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah | Faculty Of Architecture And Planning, KSA Topic 3: Multinational Corporations: Compelling Economic Growth or Environmental Degradation? Prince Sultan University | College of Humanities with the PSU Debate Club | KSA Topic 4: The Omnipresent Microplastics : The Unseen Pandemic King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah | Faculty of Medicine | KSA





The sought-after overall rolling trophy was bagged by Prince Sultan University | College of Humanities with the PSU Debate Club | KSA, who cumulatively achieved the highest score across the 4-day competition. Prince Sultan College (PSU) is a non-profit institution established in Riyadh by the Al-Riyadh Philanthropic Society, which is the legal umbrella of PSU. It was founded in 1998 and enrolled students the following year. Winning this competition is a major achievement considering the international calibre of the universities that competed against each other.

The competition received support from distinguished organisations, including UPS and Accenture. Abela & Co was the caterer for the event, and Higher College of Technology (Dubai Women's College) was the gracious venue host. Its objective is to enhance the capabilities of young individuals in environmental sustainability, with the ultimate goal of fostering a healthier environment for everyone.

In the last edition of the Inter College event, EEG's chairperson announced that the competition will be open to universities beyond the Arab region for the first time to appropriately commemorate the efforts of the UAE to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the momentous occasion of hosting COP 28. The 23rd cycle of the competition promisingly grew this year and witnessed participation from several countries outside the MENA region.

Having accreditations from two prestigious entities, the United Nations Environment Programme and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, and building on the work of EEG to deliver on the relevant UNSDGs, it conducted this important event to directly address and work on the deliverables of UN SDG Goal #2: Zero Hunger, #3: Good Health and Well-Being, #6: Clean Water and Sanitation, #7: Affordable and Clean Energy, #9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, #12: Responsible Consumption and Production, #13: Climate Action, #14: Life Below Water, #15: Life on Land, and #17: Partnership for the Goals.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).