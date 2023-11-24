ADIDAS UNVEILS NEW HOME AND AWAY JERSEYS FOR THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Home jersey boasts a classic white base with iconic three stripes in red



Away jersey dawns bold patterned design in striking green and black, inspired by vibrant colors of the UAE flag Both home and away jerseys available on adidas and select adidas retailers starting November 28th.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– adidas has today announced the new home and away jerseys of the United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAE FA), due to be worn on pitch during the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in January. Signifying a new era for UAE football, the jerseys seamlessly blend tradition with innovation and are inspired by the red, black, white and green colours featured on the UAE flag.

Along with the men's and women's National teams, the jerseys will also be worn by the nation's futsal and beach football teams, encompassing all facets of the nation's football scene under a singular emblem. Whether on pristine grass pitches, sandy shores, or indoor futsal courts, players across all disciplines will proudly wear these iconic jerseys, fostering a profound sense of unity and shared identity.

Together with the UAE FA, adidas unveiled the new kits through a video directed by Emirati film director, Budreya Faisal , features some of the association's football players from both men and women's national teams, including Al Salmeen, Ali Mabkhout, Fabio Lima and captain of the women's team, Nouf Al Anzi. The video pays homage to the UAE federation while showcasing the dedication and sacrifice it takes to represent the nation through the players' perspective.

The home and away jersey designs draw inspiration from the vibrant hues of the UAE flag, with the home kit boasting a classic white canvas adorned with the iconic three red stripes. Contrastingly, the away jersey features a bold patterned design in striking green and black.

Bilal Fares, adidas EMC, general manager said:“We are thrilled to present the UAE FA with the new home and away jerseys. The jerseys pay homage to this great nation through their bold designs and colour schemes reflecting the national flag. We're excited to see the kits worn on-pitch during the 2024 AFC Asian Cup next year and we're confident players and fans alike will feel a strong sense of pride why wearing the kits on the pitches, beaches, futsal courts and streets of the UAE.”

Both the home and away kits are crafted with the latest technology, featuring sweat-wicking, moisture absorbent AEROREADY fabric, ensuring optimal comfort for the players during intense matches. Further building on the brand's long-term commitment toward sustainability, it's crafted using 100% recycled materials, in line with the adidas' vision to reduce plastic waste.

The UAE FA home and away jersey will be available starting November 28th on adidas and adidas stores.

About adidas in Football:

adidas is the global leader in football. It is the official supplier of the most important football tournaments in the world, such as the FIFA World CupTM, the UEFA European Championship, the UEFA Champions League & Major League Soccer. adidas also sponsors some of the world's top clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, FC Bayern Munich & Juventus, as well as top Federations such as Germany (DFB), Spain (RFEF), Belgium (RBFA), Argentina (AFA) & (as of January 2023) Italy (FIGC). adidas is also partner to some of the best athletes in the game including Leo Messi, Paul Pogba, Mohamed Salah, Paulo Dybala, Karim Benzema, Catarina Macario, Jude Bellingham, Vivianne Miedema, Trinity Rodman, Jennifer Hermoso, Serge Gnabry, Pedri, Joao Felix, Lindsey Horan & Wendie Renard.