Media reports Israel building underground bunker for Iranian assault

(MENAFN) Israel's Shin Bet security agency has recently completed the construction of a new underground bunker in Jerusalem, designed to serve as a secure command and control center for the nation's leaders in the event of a major attack. This information was reported by Israeli journalist Ben Caspit on Saturday. The newly established facility is intended to support the country's political and security elite during wartime and is reportedly connected to an existing subterranean network, including the pit beneath the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv and other bunkers scattered across Israel.



The bunker is designed for prolonged stays and is reportedly fortified against various types of weapons. This development comes as Israel prepares for potential retaliation from Iran, following recent tensions. Iranian officials have threatened an attack in response to Israel’s alleged assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this week.



United States officials, as reported by Axios, anticipate that the Iranian retaliation could begin as soon as Monday. They also suggest that Lebanese Hezbollah forces might join in the response, partly due to Israel’s recent killing of their commander, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut on Tuesday.



While the specifics of Iran’s military response remain unclear, sources indicate that Tehran might replicate its April strategy, when it launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel following an Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria. Although most of these were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, some missiles did hit their targets, causing what Israel described as minimal damage to its military infrastructure.

MENAFN05082024000045015687ID1108517704