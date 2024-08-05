Media reports Olympic ceremony managers receiving death threats

(MENAFN) The production company responsible for the Paris Olympics' LGBTQ-themed opening ceremony, Paname 2024, has reported receiving death threats, according to a Sunday report by Le Parisien. The threats, sent via email on Friday, included a verse from the Quran and warned of “Allah’s punishment” targeting the organizers. The messages were addressed to the company’s employees, including its director and Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the ceremony.



The ceremony, held last month in central Paris, concluded with a provocative display featuring drag queens, homosexuals, and transgender individuals mimicking Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’. The performance included a giant serving dish from which emerged a nearly naked man styled as Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and revelry. This portrayal sparked significant controversy and backlash among Christians globally. The Bishops’ Conference of France condemned the display, asserting that it “mocked and ridiculed” the Christian faith.



Although the ceremony did not specifically target Islam, the Muslim world generally exhibits less tolerance towards homosexuality compared to the Christian community. In light of the threats, Paname 2024 has reported the matter to French prosecutors. Additionally, Jolly has disclosed that he has also been subjected to threatening messages and insults related to his sexual orientation and alleged Israeli origins.

