YAS HEAT RACING DRIVERS IMPRESS IN FIRST PRACTICE SESSION FOR SEASON OPENING F4 UAE TROPHY ROUND AT ABU DHABI GP

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi : Yas Heat Racing made a strong start in the first practice session of the Formula 4 UAE Championship's season opening Trophy Round, as the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend officially got underway at Yas Marina Circuit.

Friday's morning sessions saw 14 drivers take to the grid as Yas Heat's Keanu Al Azhari impressed from the start, clocking the second fastest time of 1:59.101, just 0.070 behind Federico Al Rifai.

Al Azhari's Emirati team-mate Hamda Al Qubaisi, who competed in this year's F1 Academy, was the third fastest with a time of 1:59.153, while her compatriot 15-year-old Rashid Al Dhaheri produced a solid display on his Yas Heat debut, registering the fourth best time of 1:59.176 in his 14-laps drive.

The drivers will be back in action at 6:30pm for Friday night's qualifying session.

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is setting the standard of excellence in entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices throughout the region, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.

ABOUT YAS HEAT RACING ACADEMY:

Yas Heat Racing Academy is the official driver talent development programme located at Yas Marina Circuit, uniting all forms of grassroots motorsport racing – from karting to eSports and onto circuit racing – to provide young drivers with a clear pathway into motorsports, while promoting the development of homegrown talent in the UAE.

Based at Yas Marina Circuit, the home to the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Yas Heat Racing Academy's 'talent first' and innovation-led philosophy provides its junior drivers with a world-class training environment that will nurture the next generation of local racing stars at the Meeting Place of Champions.