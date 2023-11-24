Tokayev Suggests Hosting Future SPECA Summit In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. I would also
like to propose Kazakhstan as a venue for one of the next SPECA
summits at a mutually agreed time, said Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the first summit of the
heads of state participants of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku, Trend reports.
The Kazakh President emphasized that Astana supports the process
of institutionalizing SPECA, designed to fully unlock its enormous
potential to effectively promote multifaceted trade, economic, and
investment cooperation among the countries of the region.
"Moreover, in the future, we would be happy to see new SPECA
participants - representatives of partner states and UN
institutions. I propose our governments establish a special working
group of SPECA," Tokayev said.
"In addition, taking advantage of this occasion, I propose
holding a special SPECA panel discussion on the sidelines of the
upcoming Astana International Forum, which will be held in June.
This high-level event is intended to bring together the worldwide
community's efforts to identify unified responses to our time's
exceptional problems. I'd also like to offer Kazakhstan as the
location for one of the upcoming SPECA summits at a mutually
convenient time," he added.
Tokayev concluded his speech by expressing confidence that
today's summit will allow us to work out specific mechanisms to
increase the effectiveness of SPECA and further strengthen
friendship and strategic partnership between the countries.
