Azerbaijani Flag Raised At Anti-French Protest In New Caledonia


An anti-French protest action was held in the capital of New Caledonia, Nouméa. The participants of the action against colonialism took the flag of Azerbaijan to the front rows, attaching it to the podium, Azernews reports.

The UN and New Caledonia flags were also raised in the action, which, according to media reports, was attended by up to 10,000 protesters.

The protesters chanted slogans against France's colonial policy and demanded independence.

Azerbaijan, as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, pays special attention to the fight against the neo-colonialism of France and exposes this country in the international arena.

