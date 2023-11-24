Azerbaijani Flag Raised At Anti-French Protest In New Caledonia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
An anti-French protest action was held in the capital of New
Caledonia, Nouméa. The participants of the action against
colonialism took the flag of Azerbaijan to the front rows,
attaching it to the podium, Azernews reports.
The UN and New Caledonia flags were also raised in the action,
which, according to media reports, was attended by up to 10,000
protesters.
The protesters chanted slogans against France's colonial policy
and demanded independence.
Azerbaijan, as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, pays
special attention to the fight against the neo-colonialism of
France and exposes this country in the international arena.
