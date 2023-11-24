Azerbaijan Represented In Year Of Tourism 2023 Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Exhibition Centre of China's Xinjiang Uygur
Autonomous Region (XUAR) in Urumqi hosted the opening ceremony of
the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum "Year of Tourism
2023," Azernews reports.
The event involves over 300 leaders of tourism organisations,
representatives of international organisations, government and
business entities, tourism experts, and diplomats from Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Sri
Lanka, Qatar, Algeria, Morocco, and Uzbekistan.
The ceremony was preceded by the presentation of an exhibition
showcasing the tourism potential of different countries and various
projects in the development of the tourism sector to the
guests.
Welcoming remarks to the forum participants were delivered by
the Chairman of the XUAR Government of China, Erkin Tunyaz, the
Secretary-General of the SCO, Zhang Min, and the Deputy
Secretary-General of the SCO, Janesh Kain, who briefed on the
achievements of the SCO in the field of tourism and the
attractiveness of the tourism sector in XUAR and shared future
plans.
Azerbaijan is represented at the forum by employees of the State
Tourism Agency and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, an active SCO dialogue partner, was one
of the first countries to endorse China's "Belt and Road" program,
greatly contributing to its execution with its economic and
transportation logistics capacity.
Given the importance of tourism growth to the economy, it is
worth noting that Azerbaijan's commercial turnover with SCO member
countries climbed by 45.8 percent last year, surpassing $9
billion.
Last year, these countries accounted for 17 percent of
Azerbaijan's foreign trade. SCO members have invested more than $12
bln in the economy of Azerbaijan.
The government put $3.2 bln into the economies of SCO
members.
As a result, future tourist growth between Azerbaijan and the
SCO will be a mutually beneficial partnership.
The SCO Forum "Year of Tourism 2023" is an initiative to promote
tourism in the region and to encourage cooperation between the
member countries. The forum aims to foster collaboration between
the SCO member countries in the tourism industry, to share best
practices, and to develop strategies for the development of the
tourism sector.
