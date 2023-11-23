Ukraine Adds German Knauf To List Of War Sponsors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has added German building materials manufacturer Knauf to the list of international sponsors of the war.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the NACP .

"In 2022 alone, one of the world's largest manufacturers of building materials, Knauf, paid about USD 117 million to the Russian budget. In addition, the German company actively promotes mobilization in Russia by sending its employees to the war against Ukraine. This was the basis for the NACP to add Knauf to the list of international sponsors of the war," the statement said.

Since 1993, Knauf has invested more than EUR 1.65 billion in the Russian economy. The company is represented in Russia by ten subsidiaries, 20 plants and almost 30 resource centers. The German building materials manufacturer employs 4,000 people in Russia. Today Knauf is the largest German investor in the Russian construction industry.

Knauf also has existing facilities for the production of acoustic ceiling tiles and suspension systems in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone (Tatarstan), where the Russian production of Shahed-136 UAVs is organized.

Knauf's management is also closely linked to the Kremlin regime. For example, the company's co-owner Nikolaus Wilhelm Knauf had the status of Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation for 23 years (from February 1999 to March 2022), with a representative office with the powers of the Honorary Consulate in Nuremberg.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the company officially made it clear that it saw no reason to leave the aggressor's market. They said they would remain in Russia as long as the political and commercial situation allows them to do so. They are responsible for more than 4,000 employees and their families, as well as for customers and suppliers, many of whom they have had excellent relationships with over the years, the company added.

In October 2022, German media focused on the fact that Knauf supported the mobilization of its employees into the Russian armed forces. It was said that the Russian managers of the Knauf plant in Krasnogorsk near Moscow agreed with the authorities on the lists of those who were needed at the plant and who could be sent to war. Some of those who received a military subpoena were allegedly even taken to military enlistment offices in a company minibus.

Also in February 2023, Knauf took part in the YugBuild exhibition event (Krasnodar Territory, Russia) and presented innovative building materials made in Russia. At the end of November 2023, the company even organized the KNAUF BUILD FEST 2023 exhibition event under the slogan The largest festival of Knauf technologies and solutions for construction and decoration. Six growth zones for true professionals.

Thus, Knauf specialists continue to build cities for the aggressor country. This contrasts especially cynically with the thousands of destroyed residential buildings in Ukraine by the aggressor's army, which is funded, among other things, by Knauf taxes, the NACP emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the Danish company Rockwool was included in the list of international sponsors of the war in Ukraine.

