Switzerland Returns To The UN Human Rights Council

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland will return to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council from January next year until the end of 2027.

This content was published on October 9, 2024 - 18:37 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The UN General Assembly re-elected Switzerland to the Council on Wednesday in New York, following a five-year absence.

This return was seen as a certainty, as Switzerland, alongside Spain and Iceland, contested the three seats allocated to their regional group. Switzerland secured 175 votes out of 183 eligible voters.

Switzerland's last term as one of the 47 members of the Council ended five years ago. Since then, the Alpine country has been able to take part in discussions but has not been able to vote on draft resolutions.