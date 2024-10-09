Prime Minister Makes Field Visits To Public Facilities In Amman, Urges Quality Services

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Wednesday made a series of field visits to public facilities, where he checked on services and development plans.

During his visit to Al Totanji Hospital, the prime minister commended the dedication of the hospital staff and engaged with patients and medical personnel to hear their feedback, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Hassan underscored the urgency of accelerating the hospital's expansion and called for immediate maintenance of certain facilities to improve the quality of healthcare services available to the public.

At the Jizah Youth Centre, Hassan met with a group of young men and women, and discussed strategies to enhance training, capacity-building, and awareness programmes tailored to their needs.

The premier stressed the importance of equipping the centre with up-to-date resources and improving its infrastructure to support a wider range of youth activities, fostering personal and professional development for Jordan's younger generations.

Hassan also visited the Department of Land and Survey (DLS), where he urged officials to take concrete steps towards improving the quality of services provided to citizens.

The prime minister stressed the need for providing a user-friendly, efficient service experience and called for improving the physical environment to ensure it meets the standards of modern public service delivery.

