Army Foils Attempt By Drone To Infiltrate Into Kingdom
10/9/2024 11:14:26 PM
AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Wednesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs using a drone along the western border of the Kingdom.
A military source in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab army (JAF) General Command said that a drone loaded with drugs had attempted to illegally cross the border.
He added that engagement rules were applied, and it was brought down within the Jordanian territory in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, according to a JAF statement.
The seized items were handed over to relevant authorities, he said.
The source added that JAF continues to utilise its capabilities to confront such attempts that threaten national security, noting that Border Guard forces adopt the latest technological methods to carry out their duties across the Kingdom's various border fronts.
