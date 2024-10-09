First Cohort Of Syrian Refugees Graduates From Plumbing Training In Azraq Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Water and Irrigation on Wednesday announced the graduation of the first cohort from a training programme for Syrian refugees at Azraq camp for 2024.

The ministry said that the initiative is part of cooperation between the ministry and the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ), according to a ministry statement.

The ministry added that the initiative is part of the wastewater project in Azraq camp, which is jointly funded by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union Regional Trust Fund (EUTF), and implemented by GIZ.

Participants received both theoretical and practical instruction on plumbing techniques and water connection implementation from specialists at the Water Authority of Jordan.

The programme will continue with several training sessions for additional groups of Syrian refugees, aiming to enhance their skills and employability.