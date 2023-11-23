Centrepoint Unveils Its Flagship Store At Burjuman Mall, Introducing Much-Awaited Brands And Winter Discounts

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) BurJuman Mall proudly announces the grand opening of Centrepoint's expansive flagship store on Level 1 of the mall, marking a new era for shopping enthusiasts. Spanning an impressive 43,400 sqft, the store brings together four of the region's beloved brands - Splash, Shoe Mart, BabyShop, and Lifestyle - under one roof.

Redesigning the shopping experience: A fusion of style and savings

This strategic move is poised to redefine the shopping experience for visitors at BurJuman Mall, offering a diverse range of styles that cater to every member of the family and suit any occasion. Whether it's wardrobe essentials, chic accessories, home decor, or beauty products, Centrepoint's new flagship store is designed to be the go-to destination for value-conscious customers who refuse to compromise on quality.

Unveiling of festive cheer

The timing of the store's unveiling couldn't be more perfect, aligning with the commencement of Dubai's winter festive season. Fashion enthusiasts are invited to explore the latest trends in clothing and home decor, making their shopping experience both stylish and festive.

Adding to the excitement, Centrepoint launches its much-anticipated White Wednesday Sale, the largest sale of the year, live at the mall until December 3. Shoppers can enjoy incredible discounts ranging from 25-70 per cent on wide range of products.

For those eager to stay in the loop, further details about the offerings and promotions can be found at or by following @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Centrepoint's flagship store at BurJuman Mall promises an unparalleled shopping adventure, combining convenience, affordability, and style in one vibrant retail space.