Loose Bolt Records Announces New Albums By Dragon And Berr And I, Misanthrope.

Loose Bolt Records, an independent record label founded by the husband-and-wife rock duo (Edwin and Donna Millheim) Dragon and Berr, is proud to announce the upcoming release of two new albums by its artists: "No Time for Normal" by Dragon and Berr and "Wilt Aftermath" by I, Misanthrope.

Dragon and Berr, who describe themselves as "hobbyist musicians" and "off-the-wall creatives", have been making music since 2018, blending various genres such as pop-punk, metal, and grunge. Their Ninth studio album, "No time for Normal", features 11 songs that explore themes of isolation, mortality, hope, and redemption. The album showcases their eclectic musical influences but highlights several harder-edged songs. The lead single, "Hate Me", is a powerful no holds barred Anti-hate song that deals with humans' inhumanity towards fellow humans.“Hate Me” is out now on various platforms and services worldwide.

I, Misanthrope, on the other hand, is a long-time metal artist who has a reputation for his dark and nihilistic lyrics. His latest album, "Wilt Aftermath." The EP album consists of Three songs that express a misanthropic worldview and the inevitability of our own mortality. The album corner stone track, "As My Dying Spirit Weeps", is a somber anthem that embraces life's final journey. The project was long shelved and many of the original degraded files had been restored and new vocals recorded by Chris Waters. Mixing Metal with a grungier sound makes this EP a stylized treat for the senses.

Both albums are scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2024 on Loose Bolt Records and will be available on digital platforms worldwide such as Apple Music, and Bandcamp. Fans can also follow the artists on their Facebook pages

and their official website

for more updates and news.

Loose Bolt Records is a record label that aims to experiment and release new and unexpected music. It was founded in 2018 by Dragon and Berr, who also serve as the label's producers and managers. The label's motto is "Dare to be different".

