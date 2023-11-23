SANID volunteers visit Singapore for knowledge exchange and specialized training

(MENAFN- 9Yards Media & Marketing) 21 November 2023 – Abu Dhabi, UAE: SANID, the robust emergency response volunteer programme of the UAE, engaged in an important visit to Singapore in collaboration with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The purpose of the trip was to enrich the skills of SANID volunteers and gain best in class knowledge to enhance capabilities and better serve the UAE community.



This initiative proved an excellent way of incentivizing and motivating SANID’s dedicated volunteers, while also building strong connections with key players in emergency response globally.



The trip fell under the SANID International Knowledge Exchange Programme and was run in collaboration with SCDF – a government agency relying significantly on volunteers to provide emergency response services, boasting over 6,000 active volunteers who offer firefighting, rescue, ambulance services, and community education.



Commenting on the significance of the trip, Mohammed Al Hosani, Director of Programmes at Emirates Foundation, said: “I would like to sincerely thank SCDF for their role in making this trip a success. It has been hugely rewarding to see our dedicated team of emergency response volunteers embark on this transformative mission to Singapore. In an ever-changing global landscape, the importance of exchanging knowledge and staying updated on the latest emergency response practices cannot be overstated.”



“Our partnership with Singapore exemplifies our commitment to international collaboration in the pursuit of safety and resilience. As a country, it is essential we not only strengthen our own capabilities but also contribute to the broader cause of global safety. This journey underscores the UAE’s vision for a safer and more resilient world, where communities are well-prepared for any challenge,” Al Hosani added.



This eight-day visit included workshops and specialized training about planning/building emergency preparedness in the community including drills and exercises, networking and data exchange, as well as several site visits to important SCDF facilities. SANID volunteers also witnessed the Community Resilience Day that aims to raise public awareness about emergency preparedness in Singapore.





