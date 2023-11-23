Festival Themed 'Return To Western Azerbaijan' Is Underway In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A festival called "Return to Western Azerbaijan" and a congress on "The Road Leading to Western Azerbaijan" are being held in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.

Participants in the events first visited the monument erected in the centre of Nakhchivan to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to his memory.

At the Heydar Aliyev Museum, the visitors familiarised themselves with photos and exhibits reflecting the life and activity of the great leader.

Samples of folklore of Western Azerbaijanis were presented at the festival, a book exhibition, stands with samples of cooking and material culture, a concert program, and films dedicated to Western Azerbaijan were screened.

Literature samples, scientific research, a collection of articles, and paintings dedicated to Western Azerbaijan will also be presented at the festival.

It should be noted that the festival and congress are held in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic under the joint organisation of the Plenipotentiary Mission of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Ministry of Science and Education, the Nakhchivan State University, and the Western Azerbaijan Community.