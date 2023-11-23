Festival Themed 'Return To Western Azerbaijan' Is Underway In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A festival called "Return to Western Azerbaijan" and a congress
on "The Road Leading to Western Azerbaijan" are being held in
Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.
Participants in the events first visited the monument erected in
the centre of Nakhchivan to the national leader of the Azerbaijani
people, Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to his memory.
At the Heydar Aliyev Museum, the visitors familiarised
themselves with photos and exhibits reflecting the life and
activity of the great leader.
Samples of folklore of Western Azerbaijanis were presented at
the festival, a book exhibition, stands with samples of cooking and
material culture, a concert program, and films dedicated to Western
Azerbaijan were screened.
Literature samples, scientific research, a collection of
articles, and paintings dedicated to Western Azerbaijan will also
be presented at the festival.
It should be noted that the festival and congress are held in
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic under the joint organisation of
the Plenipotentiary Mission of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Ministry of
Science and Education, the Nakhchivan State University, and the
Western Azerbaijan Community.
