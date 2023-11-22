Bulgarian Parliament Approves Donation Of Armored Vehicles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The People's Assembly of Bulgaria at its meeting on Wednesday ratified the agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the provision of armored vehicles and corresponding weapons and spare parts to Ukraine.

This was reported by BTA , Ukrinform saw.

The move saw support of 131 lawmakers, while 49 voted against it. The vote was preceded by almost two hours of debate.

Exactly which types of armored vehicles will be transferred to Ukraine has not been specified, and neither has their quantity.

Contribution of Ukraine Defense Contact Group members stands at over $80B - U.S. DefSec

It is noted that the agreement between the Bulgarian and Ukrainian ministries was signed in Sofia on August 8 and in Kyiv on November 13. The mentioned vehicles are no longer required by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria, according to the report of the parliamentary committee on defense.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier Bulgaria offered to transfer about 100 units of Soviet-era armored vehicles to Ukraine.