The Planet OMEGA Exhibition Opens in New York City





The story of OMEGA was on display at a special exhibition at the Chelsea Factory in New York City. From November 9th to 19th, Planet OMEGA showcased the unique DNA of the renowned Swiss brand and many of its most innovative and notable timepieces.

On arrival, a special“Vintage” section reveals a variety of historic timepieces, on loan from the OMEGA Museum in Biel, Switzerland. These included: - The OMEGA wristwatch worn by Elvis Presley – a gift from RCA Records in 1960. It features 44 brilliant-cut diamonds on the bezel, while on the reverse, it says,“To Elvis, 75 Million Records, RCA Victor, 12-25-60”. Elvis wore the watch both on and off stage for many years. It is perhaps the most historically significant Elvis-owned watch to ever appear on the market.

- The OMEGA Slimline timepiece worn by John F. Kennedy at his presidential Inauguration Ceremony in 1961. Kennedy received this timepiece before the election from his friend Grant Stockdale, who added the engraved words -“President of the United States John F. Kennedy from his friend Grant.” Several months later, that prediction came true.

- An original Ladymatic watch from 1955 – considered at the time to be a revolution in women's watchmaking. The idea was to create a timepiece that was both quintessentially feminine and as precise as any man's timepiece. Inside the watch was the Calibre 455, which became the world's smallest rotor-equipped automatic calibre to obtain an official rating certificate with special mention.

