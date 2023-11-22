Food Safety In Azerbaijan: Legal And Regulatory Framework

(MENAFN- AzerNews) People who are interested in commencing business in the food
industry or those who already have experience in this field are
oftentimes unaware of the standards and requirements established by
the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in this sphere. If we
draw our attention to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ((On
Licenses and Permits)), it will become clear that the activity of
food chain facilities (operators), as well as facilities producing
and processing materials and products being in direct contact with
food products, is permitted only upon their registration.
What is implied by“food chain”? According to
clause 1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on“Food Safety”
the concept of“food chain” includes primary production,
production, processing, turnover and utilization of food and feed
products.
How can we identify whether an activity falls under
abovementioned categories? The answer to our question may lie in
definitions reflected in Article 1 of the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on“Food Safety”. Thus:
Primary production refers to harvesting, cultivation and
assortment of food and feed products derived from land cultivation
and live animals (including products obtained prior to the process
of their slaughter), as well as from bees, including fish and
hard-roe, hunted wild animals and collected wild plants; Production refers to cleaning, slaughtering (including
butchering), cutting up, jointing, slicing, refining, grinding,
skinning, plucking, cooling and freezing of primary production
products before processing stage, or process consisting of their
combination, and subsequent weighing and wrapping up, packaging,
labelling, as well as the storage and transportation of food and
feed products through production process; Processing refers to heating, drying, cooking, smoking,
marinating, extraction, and compression of primary production
products and products derived from production, or any process
consisting of their combination, as well as the preparation of food
and feed products for processing, their subsequent weighing and
wrapping up, packaging, labelling, storage and transportation of
food and feed products in the processing premises Turnover refers to storage, transportation, import and export,
supply, sale by wholesale and retail facilities, barter, transfer
in any form (for commercial or non-commercial purposes) as well as
consumption of food products; Utilization refers to technological processing of food and feed
products non-compliant with existing legislative requirements in
the field of food safety for other than the initially intended use
thereof or use for other purposes; Materials contacting with food products refer to materials and
articles (including tare and packaging materials) that are used at
the stages of primary production, manufacturing, processing,
circulation and utilization of food products, and are directly in
contact with food products.
Who and what is considered as food chain operator and
facility? Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on“Food
Safety” acknowledges individuals or legal entities, municipalities,
public agencies (institutions) involved in food chain activities as
operators; and spaces, areas, premises, means of transportation or
other module-type (mobile) facilities that are used for food chain
activities as facilities.
Which state authority performs the
registration? The answer to this question can be found in
the Decree No. 1681 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
dated 13 November 2017. Thus, Food Safety Agency of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (hereinafter referred to as“Agency”) functions as an
executive authority engaged in registration of food chain
facilities (operators), as well as facilities producing and
processing materials and products being direct contact with food
products. Registration of food chain facilities and operators can
be carried out either in electronic form by logging into the Food
Safety Automated Information System ( ) via digital
signature“Asan imza”, or by applying in person or through
representatives to“ASAN service” centers No. 5, 6 and 7, as well
as regional "ASAN service" centers (except of Ganja regional center
No. 1 and Sumgait regional center No. 1) and Export Support Center
((Unified Window)).
Which documents are a must for the
registration? List of the required documents is defined by
Resolution No. 303 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Republic of
Azerbaijan on“Approval of Rules of registration and maintenance of
register of entities functioning in the field of food products”
dated 16 July 2018. Thus, following documents shall be
submitted:
filled and signed/ stamped by the authorized representative
application-questionnaire“On registration of entities engaged in
activities in the field of food production”; if food chain operator is a natural person - copies of the
identity card and the tax registration certificate; if operator is
a legal entity - copies of extract from the register of legal
entities and tax registration certificate; if application is made
by representatives - copies of their identity cards and documents
displaying their credentials; notarized copies of rental contract or of the extract from the
real estate register displaying ownership and usage rights.
How long does it take for registration to be
completed? Registration of food chain facilities and
operators is carried out within 7 working days. In case if fixable
deficiencies are detected in the application or in the documents
attached thereto, the Agency shall, within 5 working days upon
registration of the application, notify the applicant of the
necessity to rectify such deficiencies or send a registered letter
notifying about all deficiencies and explaining the legal
consequences of failure to comply with formalities. The applicant
must rectify the deficiencies within 10 working days upon receiving
of the notification. At this point, duration of the registration
period is being suspended, and the suspension period shall not be
included in the registration period. In the event of failure by the
applicant to rectify deficiencies within 10 working days, the
Agency shall issue an administrative act on leaving the application
without examination and notify or send a registered letter within 2
working days upon adoption of the decision.
Is there any registration fee? According to
Article 1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 415“On
Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On State
Duties”” dated 03 December 2021 the payment requirement related to
the registration of entities engaged in activities in the food
industry was abolished. Thus, today food chain facilities and
operators can be registered at no charge.
Which document validates the registration? Following the adoption of the decision on registration food chain
facilities and operators are included in the Food Safety Register
(hereinafter - the Register) and are issued an extract from the
Register. The information included in the Register is published on
the official website of the Agency and is publicly available
(Information on the Register can be found via following link:
).
About the author:
Lala Askeri has more than 5 years' experience in the field of
law and human resources management. In 2015, she received a
bachelor's degree in“Jurisprudence” from the Academy of Public
Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
and in 2017, she received a master's degree in“Criminal Law,
Criminal Procedure, Criminology and Forensic Examination” from Baku
State University.
She is member of the Bar Association of Republic of Azerbaijan
since 2023 and currently continues her labor activity at Legalize
Law Firm. She is fluent in Azerbaijani and Russian languages, and
knows English language at excellent level.
For more information about the author please see the following
link:
