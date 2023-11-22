Iran’s commodities exports to Afghanistan experience 4 percent rise

(MENAFN) The spokesperson of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Ruhollah Latifi, reported a 4 percent rise in the value of Iran's non-oil exports to Afghanistan during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22) compared to the corresponding period last year.



The export of non-oil goods to Afghanistan from Iran reached USD975.528 million during this seven-month timeframe.



Iran holds a significant 35 percent share in Afghanistan's import market, according to Mohammad-Mehdi Javanmard-Ghassab, the economic adviser of the Iranian president’s special envoy in Afghanistan affairs.



He highlighted the considerable potential for expanding bilateral trade relations between Tehran and Kabul, particularly in technical engineering services, transportation, and transit. Javanmard-Ghassab emphasized the need for a long-term strategic plan to fully capitalize on the complementary economies of Iran and Afghanistan.



Addressing Iran's 35 percent share in Afghanistan's market, Javanmard-Ghassab underscored Iran's objective to export technology, technical know-how, and engineering services to Afghanistan. He also stressed the importance of increasing the production of Iranian products in Afghanistan.



Mohammad Ghanadzadeh, the deputy head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), indicated a 20 percent increase in trade between Iran and Afghanistan in the current Iranian calendar year (commenced on March 21).

